World
  5. DT House / AE-architecten

DT House / AE-architecten

DT House / AE-architecten - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, Garden

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ghent, Belgium
DT House / AE-architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. A young family decides to exchange their apartment in the city for a detached house with a garden on the edge of the city, a stone's throw from the center, during the Corona pandemic. It is a dated house from 1958 with a number of 'modern' features. The assignment was to turn this house into a fresh, contemporary family home with a relationship to the garden and references to the Case-study houses, car, and interior design.

Project gallery

AE-architecten
Materials

GlassBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

Cite: "DT House / AE-architecten" 21 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032013/dt-house-ae-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

