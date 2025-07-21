DT House / AE-architecten

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. A young family decides to exchange their apartment in the city for a detached house with a garden on the edge of the city, a stone's throw from the center, during the Corona pandemic. It is a dated house from 1958 with a number of 'modern' features. The assignment was to turn this house into a fresh, contemporary family home with a relationship to the garden and references to the Case-study houses, car, and interior design.