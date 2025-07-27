Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture

+ 25

Category: Residential Architecture, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Christophe Hutin

Design Team: Marion Howa, Antoine Mounier, Fabian Pic, Kloé Yannovitch, Zoé Baurens

Landscape Architecture: Cyrille Marlin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CESMA, Germain Étude Structure

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Idéïa, Atlantic-Ing

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S.O.I.T., 180Degrés

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: VPEAS

General Constructing: Bouygues Bâtiment

City: Mérignac

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Built at the end of the 60s on the model of post-war emergency and transit housing, the Beutre housing estates carry with them the history of their inhabitants. To live there with dignity, they went beyond their status as precarious occupants and took charge of improving their housing conditions. They maintained, embellished, and expanded. They created the vegetable gardens they needed. Over a period of almost fifty years, they transformed the precariousness and relegation to which they were subjected into the ability to act on their housing.