Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture

-
Architects: Christophe Hutin architecture
- Area: 7565 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Philippe Ruault
- Category: Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Christophe Hutin
- Design Team: Marion Howa, Antoine Mounier, Fabian Pic, Kloé Yannovitch, Zoé Baurens
- Landscape Architecture: Cyrille Marlin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CESMA, Germain Étude Structure
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Idéïa, Atlantic-Ing
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S.O.I.T., 180Degrés
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: VPEAS
- General Constructing: Bouygues Bâtiment
- City: Mérignac
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Built at the end of the 60s on the model of post-war emergency and transit housing, the Beutre housing estates carry with them the history of their inhabitants. To live there with dignity, they went beyond their status as precarious occupants and took charge of improving their housing conditions. They maintained, embellished, and expanded. They created the vegetable gardens they needed. Over a period of almost fifty years, they transformed the precariousness and relegation to which they were subjected into the ability to act on their housing.