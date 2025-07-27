Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture

Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenBeutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - Image 3 of 30Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairBeutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBeutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
Mérignac, France
  • Lead Team: Christophe Hutin
  • Design Team: Marion Howa, Antoine Mounier, Fabian Pic, Kloé Yannovitch, Zoé Baurens
  • Landscape Architecture: Cyrille Marlin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CESMA, Germain Étude Structure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Idéïa, Atlantic-Ing
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S.O.I.T., 180Degrés
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: VPEAS
  • General Constructing: Bouygues Bâtiment
  • City: Mérignac
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Beutre Housing Estates Rehabilitation / Christophe Hutin architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Philippe Ruault

Text description provided by the architects. Built at the end of the 60s on the model of post-war emergency and transit housing, the Beutre housing estates carry with them the history of their inhabitants. To live there with dignity, they went beyond their status as precarious occupants and took charge of improving their housing conditions. They maintained, embellished, and expanded. They created the vegetable gardens they needed. Over a period of almost fifty years, they transformed the precariousness and relegation to which they were subjected into the ability to act on their housing.

About this office
Christophe Hutin architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentFrance
