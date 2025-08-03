Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect

+ 35

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Marcel Lok, Ivar van der Zwan

Design Team: Jesse Stortelder, Sander Gijsen

Office Lead Architects: Marcel Lok (ML_A), Ivar van der Zwan (Workshop)

Landscape Architecture: Flux

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Houtrak, designed by Marcel Lok_Architect & Workshop Architects, is located at the end of the Oostenburgervaart on the island of Oostenburg in Amsterdam. In recent years, the former industrial estate, with the monumental Van Gendt Hallen and INIT-building, has been transformed into a dynamic urban district with a mix of residential and commercial buildings, horeca, and a hotel. The Houtrak complex consists of two buildings – one 6-layer block with recycled Azobé wooden facades and solid wooden balconies oriented towards the water, and a 4-layer volume with shed roofs, fitted with black-brown metal facade cladding, oriented towards Isaac Titsingkade and the Rumphiusstraat.