World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect

Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect

Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyHoutrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect - Exterior PhotographyHoutrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, ChairHoutrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect - Exterior PhotographyHoutrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Anna Odulinska

Text description provided by the architects. Project Houtrak, designed by Marcel Lok_Architect & Workshop Architects, is located at the end of the Oostenburgervaart on the island of Oostenburg in Amsterdam. In recent years, the former industrial estate, with the monumental Van Gendt Hallen and INIT-building, has been transformed into a dynamic urban district with a mix of residential and commercial buildings, horeca, and a hotel. The Houtrak complex consists of two buildings – one 6-layer block with recycled Azobé wooden facades and solid wooden balconies oriented towards the water, and a 4-layer volume with shed roofs, fitted with black-brown metal facade cladding, oriented towards Isaac Titsingkade and the Rumphiusstraat.

Project gallery

About this office
Workshop architecten
Office
Marcel Lok Architect
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Houtrak Apartments / Workshop Architecten + Marcel Lok Architect" 03 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031999/houtrak-apartments-workshop-architecten-plus-marcel-lok-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

