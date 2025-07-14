Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects

Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects

Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - Image 2 of 21Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - Image 3 of 21Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamChigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - Exterior PhotographyChigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Chigasaki, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: TAMADA & WAKIMOTO ARCHITECTS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Yoshihiro Fukushima, Hirotaka Ujioka/ Graph Studio
  • City: Chigasaki
  • Country: Japan
Chigasaki House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This 112㎡-house is designed for six people across three generations living together. The site is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, surrounded by detached houses in a densely built residential area by the sea with a bright atmosphere. The project involves rebuilding the original home—previously occupied by the grandparents—into a new residence for the entire family: three members from the younger generation and three from the older. The younger couple runs a hair salon near their home, and their child spends much of their time with the grandparents. The older generation splits their time between working at home and going into the city. The six family members lead diverse lifestyles and have varied relationships with one another.

Tamada & Wakimoto Architects
Material

Wood

Residential Architecture

Top #Tags