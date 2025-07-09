Call for ArchDaily's Next Social Media Collaborator

ArchDaily is seeking a Social Editor & Community Manager to join our Organic Social Media team. In this hybrid role, you will serve as both editor and community manager, shaping the way our global architecture community connects with ArchDaily across social platforms.

You will work closely with the Social Media Manager to develop and implement our organic strategy—crafting, curating, and publishing compelling content that reflects the richness of architectural discourse and is aligned with our editorial values.

With your social media foundation, your architecture background and editorial understanding, you'll help reimagine how stories, projects, and ideas are translated into dynamic and engaging digital formats. This is a unique opportunity for a thoughtful communicator who is fluent in design culture, editorial values, and the evolving language of social media—and who is excited about connecting with architects worldwide.

Key Responsibilities

Partner with the Social Media Manager to implement and evolve ArchDaily's organic social media strategy

Curate, create, and schedule daily content across platforms (Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, etc.)

Translate editorial content into visually engaging, platform-specific stories and formats

Continuously evolve our formats to better communicate architectural ideas and relevance."

Develop and adapt branded templates and graphic assets for consistent storytelling and collaborate with our design team to evolve our templates and ensure design is aligned, cohesive as well as impactful throughout our digital assets

Actively engage with our global audience—moderating conversations, responding to comments and messages, and fostering community

Monitor trends, community feedback, and platform changes to keep our content relevant and impactful

Support cross-functional teams, including Brand Marketing and Paid Media, as needed

Track key performance metrics, draw insights, and refine your approach accordingly

Provide actionable feedback to editorial and content teams, offering insights that inform stronger content decisions

Propose and test new formats and creative ideas that strengthen ArchDaily's voice across channels

What We're Looking For

A must: Academic background or professional experience in architecture, urbanism, interior design, or a closely related field

Solid experience managing and growing social media platforms with a focus on organic content and user engagement

A sharp editorial sensibility with an eye for stories that matter to architects and designers

Fluent in English, with strong writing and communication skills

A strong visual aesthetic and working knowledge of design and image-editing tools (e.g. Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, Figma, etc.)

Deep familiarity with architectural culture and discourse, and enthusiasm for sharing it in accessible, digital formats

Confident using analytics tools to interpret performance data and inform future content decisions

Highly organized, collaborative, self-motivated, and comfortable working in a fast-paced digital environment

Bonus but not required: Experience in video editing or motion design to bring social content to life through reels or short-form video

Key information on the role

Remote role based in Europe

Flexible working hours and ability to travel internationally

Work from home or from your own workspace

Application deadline: August 15

We will contact shortlisted candidates on a rolling basis; submissions after the deadline will not be considered

If you think this sounds like you, fill out the form below. We're excited to hear from you.