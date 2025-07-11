Bidadari Park / Henning Larsen

+ 14

Category: Park

Architecture: CPG Corporations

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Located within Bidadari Estate, a new public housing estate in Singapore, Bidadari Park is envisioned as a 'community in a garden.' Previously a multicultural cemetery, Henning Larsen's transformation of the 13-hectare park honors the site's heritage-rich history, creating a natural, inclusive space right at the doorstep of the community. By integrating placemaking and active mobility strategies to support the vibrant population, Bidadari Park is an accessible destination, centered on the resident's needs- one of a growing community.