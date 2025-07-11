Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Bidadari Park / Henning Larsen

Bidadari Park / Henning Larsen

Bidadari Park / Henning Larsen - Exterior Photography, Garden, CityscapeBidadari Park / Henning Larsen - Exterior PhotographyBidadari Park / Henning Larsen - Exterior Photography, GardenBidadari Park / Henning Larsen - Exterior Photography, Arch, GardenBidadari Park / Henning Larsen - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  • Category: Park
  • Architecture: CPG Corporations
  • Country: Singapore
Bidadari Park / Henning Larsen - Image 12 of 19
© Finbarr Fallon

Text description provided by the architects. Located within Bidadari Estate, a new public housing estate in Singapore, Bidadari Park is envisioned as a 'community in a garden.' Previously a multicultural cemetery, Henning Larsen's transformation of the 13-hectare park honors the site's heritage-rich history, creating a natural, inclusive space right at the doorstep of the community. By integrating placemaking and active mobility strategies to support the vibrant population, Bidadari Park is an accessible destination, centered on the resident's needs- one of a growing community.

Project gallery

