Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Save

Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamLagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Image 7 of 18Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, LightingLagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, BeamLagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
North Curl Curl, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Amico Films

Text description provided by the architects. Lagoon house is located along the north outlet of Curial Curial (Curl Curl) lagoon – meaning river of life. Sited on a restrictive suburban parcel of land, nevertheless, this residence strives to provide the clients with daily experiences of this remarkable place. Imagining old camp sites and fishing in the lagoon are easy connections from within the language of Lagoon house.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture" 10 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031942/lagoon-house-peter-stutchbury-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags