Lagoon House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Lagoon house is located along the north outlet of Curial Curial (Curl Curl) lagoon – meaning river of life. Sited on a restrictive suburban parcel of land, nevertheless, this residence strives to provide the clients with daily experiences of this remarkable place. Imagining old camp sites and fishing in the lagoon are easy connections from within the language of Lagoon house.