Roof House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tochigi, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Makoto Tamada, Natsuko Wakimoto
  • Structure Engineer: Junichiro Ito
  • City: Tochigi
  • Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The site was located at the northern edge of the Kanto Plain, in an area with a mixture of town factories and agricultural rice field scenery. The land on which a large farmhouse had stood for many years and the hardwood thicket behind it together totaled about 2,000m². The young owner, who had moved to the area from the city, wanted to live on the entire lush green site, have a place to conduct a small business or send out messages to attract people from the area and be able to use the house well in the future when he moved to a new location. Therefore, we designed a house integrated with a semi-outdoor garden that would incorporate the site's rich nature, the surrounding environment, and local activities.

About this office
Tamada & Wakimoto Architects
Office

Cite: "Roof House / Tamada & Wakimoto Architects" 10 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031916/roof-house-tamada-and-wakimoto-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

