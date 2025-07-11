Villa de VOID / Atelier ITCH

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Text description provided by the architects. Villa de VOID was tucked between surrounding buildings, only coming into view after navigating through a narrow alley. The house we encountered was composed of two separate units: a semi-basement and a 1st floor, each with its own entrance. The semi-basement, with a ceiling height barely exceeding 2 meters, felt more like a storage space, and it was essential to find an effective way to connect it with the 1st floor. Given its location tightly enclosed by neighboring buildings, another key concern was how to bring ventilation and natural airflow into the interior. The couple who would live here both worked from home, and their newly adult son also spent much of his time at home. As the entire family spent extended hours indoors, we began the design process by addressing the shortcomings of the existing structure, envisioning a more open and connected home that would foster interaction and communication among family members.

