Doma of Tokoname / Tezuka Architects

Text description provided by the architects. For at least five centuries, Tokoname has continued to supply tsuchimono (earthenware) to the Japanese archipelago, flourishing on the heights overlooking Ise Bay. The term tsuchimono is intentionally used here instead of "ceramics" to emphasize that Tokoname's products extended beyond daily utensils to include civil engineering components such as clay pipes and tiles. Tokoname takes pride in its deeper, more ubiquitous role in supporting everyday life across Japan—both visibly and behind the scenes.