Youyi Bay Community, Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel, and Juanzong Apartment / genarchitects

Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Scheme Design Team: WANG Yushan, XUE Jun, LIU Yujie, XIAO Xinyu, ZHU Mingxi, QIAN Jia, ZHANG Qiuyan, ZHANG Yiling, QIU Shenglu, ZANG Min, ZHANG Jiaxin, ZHU Lingyun, PANG Yinlei, CHEN Xiaofan, ZHANG Jiayu

Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Detailed Design Team: XUE Jun, WANG Shiyu, HUANG Wei, WANG Xin, ZHAO Nan, HU Jizhang, CHEN Xi, REN Qingyu

Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Site Architects: WANG Shiyu, WANG Xin, CHEN Xi, HU Jizhang, LI Jing

Structural Engineering: AND Office, ZHANG Zhun, HU Xiaojie

Mep Engineering: SGIDI, LIANG Ming, PAN Shen, WAN Huajun, LIU Jianping

Lighting Design: Lumia Lighting Design, DLX Lighting Design, PANG Lei, WANG Xian

Interior Design Of Hotel Public Areas (Lobby, Business, Gallery, Spa): genarchitects

Detailed Interior Construction Drawings Of Hotel Public Areas (Lobby, Business, Gallery, Spa): Shanghai Jinxi Construction Engineering co., ltd

Interior Design Of Hotel Room: HOUSEOfLOCI, VVYY®

Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Civil Construction: Changli Construction Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Concrete Protectant Construction: Tongyi Architectural Technic

Juanzong Apartment Project Architect Of Scheme Design: YU Chenye

Juanzong Apartment Scheme Design Team: XUE Jun, ZHU Mingxi, QIAN Jia, ZHU Lingyun, PANG Yinlei, CHEN Xiaofan

Juanzong Apartment Detailed Design Team: XUE Jun, YU Chenye, WANG Shiyu, HUANG Wei, ZHAO Nan, HU Jizhang, WANG Xin

Juanzong Apartment Site Architects: WANG Shiyu, WANG Xin, CHEN Xi, HU Jizhang, LI Jing

Juanzong Apartment Civil Construction: Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Client: Aranya

Facade Design: BRM Facade

Fair Faced Concrete Consultant: Suzao Construction

Stone Consultants: Jinmifeng Stone

Interior Construction: Taizhou Yuyi Decoration Co., Ltd.

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Youyi Bay, a small community comprised of a group of buildings and several plazas, is situated at the southern entrance of the 'Aranya North Shore Community' in Qinhuangdao. It serves as the central hub for public activities in the southern part of the entire North Shore community. As the nearest coastal resort to Beijing, Qinhuangdao is a highly popular tourist destination. The Aranya community has long been renowned for hosting various cultural and artistic events, attracting many families, freelancers, and artists to reside and create here. We aim to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood at Youyi Bay, serving both the community and visitors, through a blend of functions and spatial planning, offering a pleasant scale and intimate atmosphere.