Youyi Bay Community, Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel, and Juanzong Apartment / genarchitects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Apartments, Interior Design
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: genarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14959
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Houxiang, OIKOS, Rilang Doors and Windows
  • Lead Architects: Fan Beilei, Kong Rui, Xue Zhe
  • Landscape Desgin: AECOM
  • Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Scheme Design Team: WANG Yushan, XUE Jun, LIU Yujie, XIAO Xinyu, ZHU Mingxi, QIAN Jia, ZHANG Qiuyan, ZHANG Yiling, QIU Shenglu, ZANG Min, ZHANG Jiaxin, ZHU Lingyun, PANG Yinlei, CHEN Xiaofan, ZHANG Jiayu
  • Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Detailed Design Team: XUE Jun, WANG Shiyu, HUANG Wei, WANG Xin, ZHAO Nan, HU Jizhang, CHEN Xi, REN Qingyu
  • Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Site Architects: WANG Shiyu, WANG Xin, CHEN Xi, HU Jizhang, LI Jing
  • Structural Engineering: AND Office, ZHANG Zhun, HU Xiaojie
  • Mep Engineering: SGIDI, LIANG Ming, PAN Shen, WAN Huajun, LIU Jianping
  • Lighting Design: Lumia Lighting Design, DLX Lighting Design, PANG Lei, WANG Xian
  • Interior Design Of Hotel Public Areas (Lobby, Business, Gallery, Spa): genarchitects
  • Detailed Interior Construction Drawings Of Hotel Public Areas (Lobby, Business, Gallery, Spa): Shanghai Jinxi Construction Engineering co., ltd
  • Interior Design Of Hotel Room: HOUSEOfLOCI, VVYY®
  • Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Civil Construction: Changli Construction Engineering Co.,Ltd.
  • Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel Concrete Protectant Construction: Tongyi Architectural Technic
  • Juanzong Apartment Project Architect Of Scheme Design: YU Chenye
  • Juanzong Apartment Scheme Design Team: XUE Jun, ZHU Mingxi, QIAN Jia, ZHU Lingyun, PANG Yinlei, CHEN Xiaofan
  • Juanzong Apartment Detailed Design Team: XUE Jun, YU Chenye, WANG Shiyu, HUANG Wei, ZHAO Nan, HU Jizhang, WANG Xin
  • Juanzong Apartment Site Architects: WANG Shiyu, WANG Xin, CHEN Xi, HU Jizhang, LI Jing
  • Juanzong Apartment Civil Construction: Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Aranya
  • Facade Design: BRM Facade
  • Fair Faced Concrete Consultant: Suzao Construction
  • Stone Consultants: Jinmifeng Stone
  • Interior Construction: Taizhou Yuyi Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Youyi Bay, a small community comprised of a group of buildings and several plazas, is situated at the southern entrance of the 'Aranya North Shore Community' in Qinhuangdao. It serves as the central hub for public activities in the southern part of the entire North Shore community. As the nearest coastal resort to Beijing, Qinhuangdao is a highly popular tourist destination. The Aranya community has long been renowned for hosting various cultural and artistic events, attracting many families, freelancers, and artists to reside and create here. We aim to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood at Youyi Bay, serving both the community and visitors, through a blend of functions and spatial planning, offering a pleasant scale and intimate atmosphere.

Top #Tags