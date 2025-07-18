Youyi Bay Community, Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel, and Juanzong Apartment / genarchitects

-
Architects: genarchitects
- Area: 14959 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Shengliang Su
Manufacturers: Houxiang, OIKOS, Rilang Doors and Windows
Lead Architects: Fan Beilei, Kong Rui, Xue Zhe
- Category: Hotels, Apartments, Interior Design
- Client: Aranya
- City: Qinhuangdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Youyi Bay, a small community comprised of a group of buildings and several plazas, is situated at the southern entrance of the 'Aranya North Shore Community' in Qinhuangdao. It serves as the central hub for public activities in the southern part of the entire North Shore community. As the nearest coastal resort to Beijing, Qinhuangdao is a highly popular tourist destination. The Aranya community has long been renowned for hosting various cultural and artistic events, attracting many families, freelancers, and artists to reside and create here. We aim to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood at Youyi Bay, serving both the community and visitors, through a blend of functions and spatial planning, offering a pleasant scale and intimate atmosphere.