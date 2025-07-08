Shakeer House / 3dor Concepts

+ 21

Houses • Kannur, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3656 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

Category: Houses

Design Team: Tejas M, Roshan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DEFRAMEZ

City: Kannur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Shakeer's residence exemplifies a harmonious synthesis of tropical modernist design with a deep sensitivity to its lush, verdant context. The architectural expression is defined by a low, horizontally oriented built form that nestles gently into the landscape, offering a seamless connection between the built and natural environment.