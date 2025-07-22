Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hito Entrelazos Watchtower / Javiera Muñoz Olave

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Parque Pumaitén in Romeral, Chile, Hito Entrelazos presents itself as a small-scale architectural piece, deeply connected to the cultural and material context of the place. Designed as a point of contemplation and introspection, this landmark invites visitors to pause and observe, to immerse themselves in the landscape and engage their senses.

