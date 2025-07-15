Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurants & Bars
  Indonesia
  Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene

Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene

Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Kecamatan Tingkir, Indonesia
  Architects: Sahabat Selojene
  Area: 1100
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ernest Theofilus
  Lead Architects: Ary Indra
  Lead Team: Ary Indra
  Design Team: Muhammad Amru Jati Adisaksana Anjani Victory Fadlil Hani William Anderson
  Technical Team: Fajar Nugraha Desfianto Darius Teddy Iman Saputra Alodia Yap Bejo Krisdianto Luki Nur Rohman
  Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Krisdiyanto
  Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Wiyono
  General Constructing: Eranto Prasetyadi
  Interior Design: Tuju
  City: Kecamatan Tingkir
  Country: Indonesia
Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene - Image 3 of 26
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Salatiga, Selojene has designed Nusa Kitchen, a semi-open pavilion showcasing a bold reinterpretation of traditional terracotta tiles. Typically used as roofing material in tropical climates with high humidity, these tiles have been creatively repurposed as a building facade, enclosing the entire ground floor of the dining area. Spanning 1100m² over 2 floors, it is part of Bumi Kayom, a pioneering contemporary F&B complex in Salatiga. The building's bold appearance accommodates a fusion of Eastern and Western culinary traditions, offering an alternative dining atmosphere in this town of 200.000 people.

Project gallery

About this office
Sahabat Selojene
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Indonesia
