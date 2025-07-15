Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene

+ 21

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Lead Team: Ary Indra

Design Team: Muhammad Amru Jati Adisaksana Anjani Victory Fadlil Hani William Anderson

Technical Team: Fajar Nugraha Desfianto Darius Teddy Iman Saputra Alodia Yap Bejo Krisdianto Luki Nur Rohman

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Krisdiyanto

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Wiyono

General Constructing: Eranto Prasetyadi

Interior Design: Tuju

City: Kecamatan Tingkir

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Salatiga, Selojene has designed Nusa Kitchen, a semi-open pavilion showcasing a bold reinterpretation of traditional terracotta tiles. Typically used as roofing material in tropical climates with high humidity, these tiles have been creatively repurposed as a building facade, enclosing the entire ground floor of the dining area. Spanning 1100m² over 2 floors, it is part of Bumi Kayom, a pioneering contemporary F&B complex in Salatiga. The building's bold appearance accommodates a fusion of Eastern and Western culinary traditions, offering an alternative dining atmosphere in this town of 200.000 people.