Restaurant Pavilion / Sahabat Selojene

Architects: Sahabat Selojene
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
Lead Architects: Ary Indra
- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Lead Team: Ary Indra
- Design Team: Muhammad Amru Jati Adisaksana Anjani Victory Fadlil Hani William Anderson
- Technical Team: Fajar Nugraha Desfianto Darius Teddy Iman Saputra Alodia Yap Bejo Krisdianto Luki Nur Rohman
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Krisdiyanto
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Wiyono
- General Constructing: Eranto Prasetyadi
- Interior Design: Tuju
- City: Kecamatan Tingkir
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Salatiga, Selojene has designed Nusa Kitchen, a semi-open pavilion showcasing a bold reinterpretation of traditional terracotta tiles. Typically used as roofing material in tropical climates with high humidity, these tiles have been creatively repurposed as a building facade, enclosing the entire ground floor of the dining area. Spanning 1100m² over 2 floors, it is part of Bumi Kayom, a pioneering contemporary F&B complex in Salatiga. The building's bold appearance accommodates a fusion of Eastern and Western culinary traditions, offering an alternative dining atmosphere in this town of 200.000 people.