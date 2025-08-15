Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal / Elphick Proome Architecture + Vusa Collaborative

+ 18

Category: Infrastructure, Cruise Terminal

Lead Team: George Elphick, Greg Gordge

Design Team: Elphick Proome Architecture

Architecture Offices: Vusa Collaborative

Interior Design: Novospace

Urban Planning: GAPP

Project Management: Turner & Townsend

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Turner & Townsend

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ARUP

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ARUP

General Constructing: Stefanutti Stocks Building KZN

City: Durban

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. The terminal was conceived as the new portal to the Kingdom of the Zulus, welcoming tourists to the province and traditional culture. Dwarfed by docked cruise liners wharf side, the powerful form asserts itself as a memorable landmark object, interfacing the harbor and the city. Conceived with an overt African identity, the envelope draws inspiration from the earthy colors, vibrant textures, and traditional triangular motifs displayed in Zulu craft. The African colouration inspired by Zulu artwork is unique, contextual, and demands attention, boldly contrasting the conventional neutral 'treatment' characterizing most transportation buildings globally.