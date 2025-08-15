Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal / Elphick Proome Architecture + Vusa Collaborative

-
Architects: Elphick Proome Architecture, Vusa Collaborative
- Area: 6400 m²
- Year: 2021
Photographs:Karl Beath Photography, Maxine Elphick Photography
Manufacturers: Lafarge, Marley Eternit, Marmoran
- Category: Infrastructure, Cruise Terminal
- Lead Team: George Elphick, Greg Gordge
- Design Team: Elphick Proome Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Vusa Collaborative
- Interior Design: Novospace
- Urban Planning: GAPP
- Project Management: Turner & Townsend
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Turner & Townsend
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ARUP
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ARUP
- General Constructing: Stefanutti Stocks Building KZN
- City: Durban
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The terminal was conceived as the new portal to the Kingdom of the Zulus, welcoming tourists to the province and traditional culture. Dwarfed by docked cruise liners wharf side, the powerful form asserts itself as a memorable landmark object, interfacing the harbor and the city. Conceived with an overt African identity, the envelope draws inspiration from the earthy colors, vibrant textures, and traditional triangular motifs displayed in Zulu craft. The African colouration inspired by Zulu artwork is unique, contextual, and demands attention, boldly contrasting the conventional neutral 'treatment' characterizing most transportation buildings globally.