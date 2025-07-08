Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Lebanon
  5. Fayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian

Fayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian

Save

Fayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - Interior Photography, GlassFayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairFayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairFayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BedroomFayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Beirut, Lebanon
  • Architects: Studio Paul Kaloustian
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ieva Saudargaite
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  B&B Italia, Occhio, Artemide, Cassina, Cercle Hitti, FLOS, Gehchan Group, Intermeuble, Tacchini
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Ieva Saudargaite

Elegant Duplex Overlooking the Beirut Hippodrome – Nestled in the tranquil neighborhood of Badaro, this sophisticated duplex apartment offers a harmonious blend of modern design and natural vistas. Strategically positioned along the perimeter of the structure, it enjoys uninterrupted views in all four directions, including the lush greenery of the Hippodrome.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Paul Kaloustian
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsLebanon

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsLebanon
Cite: "Fayssal Residence / Studio Paul Kaloustian" 08 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031859/fayssal-residence-studio-paul-kaloustian> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags