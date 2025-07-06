Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz

•
Istanbul, Türkiye
-
Architects: Salon Alper Derinbogaz
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cemal Emden
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Architect: Alper Derinboğaz
- Project Team: Ünal Cem Pişirici, Mert Ozan Er, Nida Dilara Karışık, Gökçe Naz
- City: Istanbul
- Country: Türkiye
Lithological Strata and the Dual-Skin Envelope as an Architectural Model – Quartz Plaza is an office building project located in İstanbul. The local vicinity has undergone frequent transformations due to a persistent race in construction projects since the earthquake of 1999. Against this backdrop of constant flux, the project seeks to establish a connection with an enduring layer of the city—its geomorphology.