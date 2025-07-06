Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Türkiye
  5. Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz

Save

Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - Exterior Photography, FacadeQuartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - Exterior Photography, GlassQuartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - Image 4 of 22Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - Image 5 of 22Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings
Istanbul, Türkiye
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Architect: Alper Derinboğaz
  • Project Team: Ünal Cem Pişirici, Mert Ozan Er, Nida Dilara Karışık, Gökçe Naz
  • City: Istanbul
  • Country: Türkiye
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Cemal Emden

Lithological Strata and the Dual-Skin Envelope as an Architectural Model – Quartz Plaza is an office building project located in İstanbul. The local vicinity has undergone frequent transformations due to a persistent race in construction projects since the earthquake of 1999. Against this backdrop of constant flux, the project seeks to establish a connection with an enduring layer of the city—its geomorphology.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Salon Alper Derinbogaz
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsTürkiye
Cite: "Quartz Plaza / Salon Alper Derinbogaz" 06 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031829/quartz-plaza-salon-alper-derinbogaz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags