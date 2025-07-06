Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine / Simpul Studio

+ 12

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Derian Adikara

Design Team: Ricky Khosasie

General Constructing: Hemco

City: Kecamatan Sukajadi

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine is a renovation project of an existing coffee shop that has been operating for over six years. Located within a residential area, the building initially resembled a traditional house. The client envisioned a comprehensive transformation—both interior and exterior—to create a more contemporary and inviting atmosphere while maintaining the intimate familiarity of the original setting.