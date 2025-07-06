Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine / Simpul Studio

•
Kecamatan Sukajadi, Indonesia
-
Architects: Simpul Studio
- Area: 204 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tristan Salim
-
Lead Architects: Derian Adikara, Ricky Khosasie
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Derian Adikara
- Design Team: Ricky Khosasie
- General Constructing: Hemco
- City: Kecamatan Sukajadi
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine is a renovation project of an existing coffee shop that has been operating for over six years. Located within a residential area, the building initially resembled a traditional house. The client envisioned a comprehensive transformation—both interior and exterior—to create a more contemporary and inviting atmosphere while maintaining the intimate familiarity of the original setting.