World
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Kecamatan Sukajadi, Indonesia
  • Architects: Simpul Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  204
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tristan Salim
  • Lead Architects: Derian Adikara, Ricky Khosasie
  • Lead Team: Derian Adikara
  • Design Team: Ricky Khosasie
  • General Constructing: Hemco
  • City: Kecamatan Sukajadi
  • Country: Indonesia
Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Countertop, Chair
© Tristan Salim

Text description provided by the architects. Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine is a renovation project of an existing coffee shop that has been operating for over six years. Located within a residential area, the building initially resembled a traditional house. The client envisioned a comprehensive transformation—both interior and exterior—to create a more contemporary and inviting atmosphere while maintaining the intimate familiarity of the original setting.

Simpul Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine / Simpul Studio" 06 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

