+ 14

Houses • Viña del Mar, Chile Architects: Espiral Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 227 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Marcos Zegers

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Masisa Atika , Ignis Terra , Topwood , WoodArch Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Architects Authors: Jorge Brady, Manuel Godoy

Structural Engineering: Sebastian Carcamo

Lighting Design: Katerina Jofre Architectural Lighting Designer

Landscape Design: Alice Zirpel

City: Viña del Mar

Country: Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a home to provide shelter for a family, in harmony with the surroundings of the high area of Viña del Mar. Its temperate climate and coastal valley infiltrate among pine forests and numerous ravines.