Lodging • Francisco Zarco, Mexico Architects: SANTOS BOLIVAR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yi-Vega

Category: Lodging

Design Team: Angel David Olguin Ortiz

Architect In Charge: Jose Antonio de los santos Bolívar

Architecture Offices: Dosa studio

City: Francisco Zarco

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Sonoro is a project that intertwines architecture and music from its inception. More than just a built space, it is a synesthetic work, a habitable instrument where rhythm, scale, proportion, and silence are translated from the staff to the plane.