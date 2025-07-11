Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos

House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos

Save

House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - Image 3 of 29House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - Image 4 of 29House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - Image 5 of 29House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Baião, Portugal
  • Architects: MJARC Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Maria João Andrade, Ricardo Cordeiro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos - Image 3 of 29
© Sérgio Garcês Marques

Text description provided by the architects. Douro Wood House is a small vacation home located in the heart of the Douro River valley in Portugal. Developed with a conscious and sustainable approach, this modular wooden residence reflects a strong commitment to good practices in green architecture. From the initial design, the project aimed to minimize its impact on the surrounding landscape as much as possible. The choice of structure and cladding made from wood sourced from certified and sustainably managed forests was central, promoting low environmental impact construction and a reduced carbon footprint. The inclusion of openings in the roof allowed for the complete preservation of the existing trees on the site, reinforcing respect for the local ecosystem.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MJARC Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos" [Casa Douro Wood / MJARC Arquitectos] 11 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031799/house-douro-wood-mjarc-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags