House of Boundary / PLAN Architects office

•
Naju-si, South Korea
-
Architects: PLAN Architects office
- Area: 147 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Yoon, joon hwan
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Architects: Lim Tae hyung, Jo Hanee
- Site Manager, Constructor: DM Construction
- City: Naju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a detached housing area in Bitgaram-dong, Gwangju-Jeonnam Joint Innovation City. The city center forms a gravitational hub centered around the expansive lake park, observatory, commercial buildings, public institutions, and high-rise apartments. Meanwhile, the detached housing area opens out toward farmlands and mountain ridges, extending beyond the urban edges and blending into the surrounding pastoral landscape.