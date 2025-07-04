Rahyaft Office / NOIR Office

-
Architects: NOIR Office
- Area: 7500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Deed Studio
-
Lead Architects: mohamadreza marashi
- Category: Offices
- Design Team: Hamidreza Majnooni, Ali Mousavi, Saber Saeidi, Naser Farrokhi, Ali Zolfi, Ghazaleh Zeinalpour, Marzieh hosseinvand, Mohsen Samiei, Ghazal Amini, Farzam Afshar, Sima Sabetghadam, M.Sadegh Lotfalian, Mojgan Masjedi
- General Constructing: Amir Hasanzadeh , Morteza Gholami, Hamed Sabagh
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ali Shamshirgar
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hamed Aziz
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hadi Mostafavi
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. RAHYAFT Central Office Approach is a knowledge-based architectural concept that aims to challenge conventional notions of office space. It envisions a dynamic environment where workspaces are integrated with collective areas, pause zones, and circulation paths, creating a vibrant and interactive building in which daily activities are not dictated solely by the traditional office program.