  Rahyaft Office / NOIR Office

Rahyaft Office / NOIR Office

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: NOIR Office
  Area: 7500
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Lead Architects: mohamadreza marashi
  • Category: Offices
  • Design Team: Hamidreza Majnooni, Ali Mousavi, Saber Saeidi, Naser Farrokhi, Ali Zolfi, Ghazaleh Zeinalpour, Marzieh hosseinvand, Mohsen Samiei, Ghazal Amini, Farzam Afshar, Sima Sabetghadam, M.Sadegh Lotfalian, Mojgan Masjedi
  • General Constructing: Amir Hasanzadeh , Morteza Gholami, Hamed Sabagh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ali Shamshirgar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hamed Aziz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hadi Mostafavi
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Rahyaft Office / NOIR Office - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. RAHYAFT Central Office Approach is a knowledge-based architectural concept that aims to challenge conventional notions of office space. It envisions a dynamic environment where workspaces are integrated with collective areas, pause zones, and circulation paths, creating a vibrant and interactive building in which daily activities are not dictated solely by the traditional office program.

About this office
NOIR Office
Cite: "Rahyaft Office / NOIR Office" 04 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

