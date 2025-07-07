BROM Residence / Atelier Carle

+ 54

Houses • Canada Architects: Atelier Carle

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 692 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Alex Lesage

Category: Houses

Founding Architect: Alain Carle

Project Architect: Isaniel Lévesque

Architects: Baptiste Balbrick, James Jabbour

Technologist: Sarah Mei Mousseau

Styling: Camille Denis

Landscape Architect: Oscar Hacche

Exposed Reclaimed Wood Structure: Taylor Lukian

General Contractor : BBD Construction

Structural Engineer: VCMa

Mechanical Engineer: Antoine Assaf ing

Masonry: Maçonnerie Sutton

Windows: Gaulhofer

Cabinetmaker: La Clef de Voûte

Lighting Design: Sistemalux & Lumenpulse

Floors: Unik Parquet

Flooring: Atelier B

Custom Furniture: Élément bois

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. This project is grounded in a critical approach to sustainability issues related to residential architecture in rural areas. This approach is embedded in the site's context: a prestigious estate that had been occupied by the same family for nearly a century, located on the shores of a lake in the Eastern Townships region.