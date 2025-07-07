Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
BROM Residence / Atelier Carle

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Canada
  • Architects: Atelier Carle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  692
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Lesage
  • Category: Houses
  • Founding Architect: Alain Carle
  • Project Architect: Isaniel Lévesque
  • Architects: Baptiste Balbrick, James Jabbour
  • Technologist: Sarah Mei Mousseau
  • Styling: Camille Denis
  • Landscape Architect: Oscar Hacche
  • Exposed Reclaimed Wood Structure: Taylor Lukian
  • General Contractor : BBD Construction
  • Structural Engineer: VCMa
  • Mechanical Engineer: Antoine Assaf ing
  • Masonry: Maçonnerie Sutton
  • Windows: Gaulhofer
  • Cabinetmaker: La Clef de Voûte
  • Lighting Design: Sistemalux & Lumenpulse
  • Floors: Unik Parquet
  • Flooring: Atelier B
  • Custom Furniture: Élément bois
  • Country: Canada
Save this picture!
BROM Residence / Atelier Carle - Exterior Photography
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. This project is grounded in a critical approach to sustainability issues related to residential architecture in rural areas. This approach is embedded in the site's context: a prestigious estate that had been occupied by the same family for nearly a century, located on the shores of a lake in the Eastern Townships region.

About this office
Atelier Carle
Cite: "BROM Residence / Atelier Carle" 07 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

