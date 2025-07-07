BROM Residence / Atelier Carle

-
Architects: Atelier Carle
- Area: 692 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Alex Lesage
- Category: Houses
- Founding Architect: Alain Carle
- Project Architect: Isaniel Lévesque
- Architects: Baptiste Balbrick, James Jabbour
- Technologist: Sarah Mei Mousseau
- Styling: Camille Denis
- Landscape Architect: Oscar Hacche
- Exposed Reclaimed Wood Structure: Taylor Lukian
- General Contractor : BBD Construction
- Structural Engineer: VCMa
- Mechanical Engineer: Antoine Assaf ing
- Masonry: Maçonnerie Sutton
- Windows: Gaulhofer
- Cabinetmaker: La Clef de Voûte
- Lighting Design: Sistemalux & Lumenpulse
- Floors: Unik Parquet
- Flooring: Atelier B
- Custom Furniture: Élément bois
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. This project is grounded in a critical approach to sustainability issues related to residential architecture in rural areas. This approach is embedded in the site's context: a prestigious estate that had been occupied by the same family for nearly a century, located on the shores of a lake in the Eastern Townships region.