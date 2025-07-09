Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Fontcouverte's Child Village / studio.AQUI + Barbara Constantin

Fontcouverte's Child Village / studio.AQUI + Barbara Constantin

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Fontcouverte, France
  • Architects: Barbara Constantin, studio.AQUI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bastien Treille
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo, Orlo
  • Lead Architects: Pierre Chimits, Barbara Constantin
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Companies: Passivea, Atlantec, A2I infra, CGF Atlantique
  • City: Fontcouverte
  • Country: France
Fontcouverte's Child Village / studio.AQUI + Barbara Constantin - Exterior Photography
© Bastien Treille

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project was to create an ensemble of houses and facilities intended to accommodate children placed in care. The site is located on the edge of a forest, close to the town's public facilities: school, stadium, community hall, etc. The program called for large houses (with seven bedrooms) capable of housing siblings. One of several aims of the project was to break down the various volumes in order to avoid a massive sensation within the project site.

About this office
studio.AQUI
Office
Barbara Constantin
Office

Cite: "Fontcouverte's Child Village / studio.AQUI + Barbara Constantin" 09 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031750/fontcouvertes-child-village-studiqui-plus-barbara-constantin> ISSN 0719-8884

