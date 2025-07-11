Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten

•
Kassel, Germany
Architects: Innauer-Matt Architekten
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Nicolas Wefers
Manufacturers: FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Georg Bechter Licht, Gerhard Gieseke Bau- und Möbeltischlerei, Glas Marte, HUFCOR Deutschland, Hermann Schubert, Wiegand Fensterbau, Zumtobel, i+R Holzbau
Lead Architects: Tobias Franz
- Category: Exhibition Center
- Sanitary Planning: PPC Projekt-Planung & Consulting
- City: Kassel
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The new exhibition hall is the latest addition to the richly diverse world of high-quality art and cultural architecture in Kassel, home of the documenta. On the edge of the baroque park Karlsaue lies the Art Academy, a building designed by Paul Friedrich Posenenske in 1962. The new hall was erected in the inner courtyard of the historically protected building, thus drawing on a site that Posenenske had originally conceived for a possible expansion.