Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Germany
  5. Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Save

Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Exterior PhotographyExhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Image 3 of 25Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Interior PhotographyExhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Image 5 of 25Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Exhibition Center
Kassel, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Wefers

Text description provided by the architects. The new exhibition hall is the latest addition to the richly diverse world of high-quality art and cultural architecture in Kassel, home of the documenta. On the edge of the baroque park Karlsaue lies the Art Academy, a building designed by Paul Friedrich Posenenske in 1962. The new hall was erected in the inner courtyard of the historically protected building, thus drawing on a site that Posenenske had originally conceived for a possible expansion.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Innauer-Matt Architekten
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerGermany
Cite: "Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten" 11 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031748/exhibition-hall-kassel-innauer-matt-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags