Exhibition Hall Kassel / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The new exhibition hall is the latest addition to the richly diverse world of high-quality art and cultural architecture in Kassel, home of the documenta. On the edge of the baroque park Karlsaue lies the Art Academy, a building designed by Paul Friedrich Posenenske in 1962. The new hall was erected in the inner courtyard of the historically protected building, thus drawing on a site that Posenenske had originally conceived for a possible expansion.