Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Architects: PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:THANAWATCHU
Lead Architects: Chanon Petchsangngam, Roongnapa Dormieu
Text description provided by the architects. Ari House is a 3-storey private residence situated in a dense urban neighborhood, designed with a clear emphasis on openness, calm, and seamless spatial flow. Rooted in the principles of indoor-outdoor living, the architecture creates a quiet sanctuary that balances structural innovation with material warmth. The home responds to the client's brief for a light-filled, comfortable living environment while negotiating the challenges of a large-span structural grid and urban privacy.