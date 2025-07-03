Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd. - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete, Balcony, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Khet Khlong Toei, Thailand
  • Architects: PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:THANAWATCHU
  • Lead Architects: Chanon Petchsangngam, Roongnapa Dormieu
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Warichsara Panichkurkul
  • Technical Team: Sineenart Wachirathada
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightbox Lighting Co.,Ltd
  • City: Khet Khlong Toei
  • Country: Thailand
Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd. - Image 6 of 25
© THANAWATCHU

Text description provided by the architects. Ari House is a 3-storey private residence situated in a dense urban neighborhood, designed with a clear emphasis on openness, calm, and seamless spatial flow. Rooted in the principles of indoor-outdoor living, the architecture creates a quiet sanctuary that balances structural innovation with material warmth. The home responds to the client's brief for a light-filled, comfortable living environment while negotiating the challenges of a large-span structural grid and urban privacy.

PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd." 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031745/khun-atiruj-residence-paon-architects-cltd> ISSN 0719-8884

