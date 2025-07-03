Khun Atiruj Residence / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

+ 20

Houses • Khet Khlong Toei, Thailand Architects: PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: THANAWATCHU

Lead Architects: Chanon Petchsangngam, Roongnapa Dormieu

Category: Houses

Design Team: Warichsara Panichkurkul

Technical Team: Sineenart Wachirathada

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightbox Lighting Co.,Ltd

City: Khet Khlong Toei

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Ari House is a 3-storey private residence situated in a dense urban neighborhood, designed with a clear emphasis on openness, calm, and seamless spatial flow. Rooted in the principles of indoor-outdoor living, the architecture creates a quiet sanctuary that balances structural innovation with material warmth. The home responds to the client's brief for a light-filled, comfortable living environment while negotiating the challenges of a large-span structural grid and urban privacy.