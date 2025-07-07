Dongliang Xuan / Wonder Architects

-
Architects: Wonder Architects
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
Manufacturers: Canfor, FOREX, Rymor
Lead Architects: Zhu Qipeng
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Zhu Qipeng, Jin Tailin, Zhang Tian'ai, Feng Chaoyue, Wang Shuxin, Fan Runting
- Clients: People’s Government of Huangjing Town, Suzhou Limao Tourism Technology Co., Ltd.
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Dongliang Xuan is located within the "Yangtze River Forest Farm" in Taicang, Suzhou. The site is defined by both stringent construction constraints and imaginative potential, making this project a particularly unique case.