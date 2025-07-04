Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hee House / Studio Ellsinger

Hee House / Studio Ellsinger - Exterior Photography, WoodHee House / Studio Ellsinger - Interior Photography, WoodHee House / Studio Ellsinger - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHee House / Studio Ellsinger - Image 5 of 19Hee House / Studio Ellsinger - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Hee, Sweden
Hee House / Studio Ellsinger - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Christopher Hunt

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Hee is a small vacation home with surprisingly large rooms. It is located in Hee, just south of Hamburgsund on the Swedish West Coast. The prevailing and at times harsh climate has greatly influenced the design and material choices. The plot is relatively large, flat, and situated on a naturally rich piece of land with pines, rocks, and meadow grass. The house is oriented in a straight north-south direction, closed off to neighbors and road to the north, while open towards the forest and fields to the south and east.

Studio Ellsinger
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Cite: "Hee House / Studio Ellsinger" 04 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031697/hee-house-studio-ellsinger> ISSN 0719-8884

