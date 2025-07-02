Inhabited Work in Huayruro / INSITU oficina de arquitectura

+ 17

Category: Houses, Offices Interiors

Architect In Charge: César Tarazona

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Christian Asmat

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Grupo Centro Tierra

General Construction: INSITU oficina de Arquitectura

City: Pueblo Libre

Country: Peru

Text description provided by the architects. In Peru, 93% of urban growth is self-produced (Espinoza, 2022), occurring progressively over long periods of execution and waiting. In this context, architecture is almost always too expensive, too slow, especially when it involves the recovery of unconventional construction knowledge, where adequate access to specialized labor represents high costs due to limited access to technical knowledge.