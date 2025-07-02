Inhabited Work in Huayruro / INSITU oficina de arquitectura

•
Pueblo Libre, Peru
-
Architects: INSITU oficina de Arquitectura
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:César Tarazona, Eleazar Cuadros
- Category: Houses, Offices Interiors
- Architect In Charge: César Tarazona
- Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Christian Asmat
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Grupo Centro Tierra
- General Construction: INSITU oficina de Arquitectura
- City: Pueblo Libre
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. In Peru, 93% of urban growth is self-produced (Espinoza, 2022), occurring progressively over long periods of execution and waiting. In this context, architecture is almost always too expensive, too slow, especially when it involves the recovery of unconventional construction knowledge, where adequate access to specialized labor represents high costs due to limited access to technical knowledge.