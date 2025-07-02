Set N Rise Bali Restaurant / Studio Kota Architecture

-
Architects: Studio Kota Architecture
- Area: 309 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Indra Wiras
-
Lead Architects: Erick Kristanto
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
- Design Team: Gilbert Aldo, Rania Sidanta, Satrio Aulia Firdaus, Raissa Livyana Dewi, Allia Safira Pitaloka Dewi
- Project Management: Ari Triawan (Set N Rise)
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: I Putu Agus Putra Wirawan
- Interior Design: Flowers in May
- City: Mengwi
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Set n Rise is a semi-open-air Asian grill restaurant designed to reflect and celebrate the unique terraced landscapes of Bali. Located in Pererenan—a calm and understated neighborhood just minutes from the bustling Canggu area—the project draws inspiration from terasering, the traditional Balinese rice terrace system.