Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Sofie House / MADAM architectuur

Sofie House / MADAM architectuur

Save

Sofie House / MADAM architectuur - Image 2 of 19Sofie House / MADAM architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, TableSofie House / MADAM architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, GlassSofie House / MADAM architectuur - Exterior PhotographySofie House / MADAM architectuur - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Dilbeek, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sofie House / MADAM architectuur - Image 2 of 19
© Olmo Peeters

Text description provided by the architects. Sofie is a house full of character, located in Dilbeek, Belgium, in a very green environment. The house needed to be completely renovated, but also partly extended. Many beautiful elements were present and carefully preserved: wooden floors, moldings, decorative wooden elements around windows and doors, and stairs. Above all, the existing volume was restored.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MADAM architectuur
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionBelgium

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionBelgium
Cite: "Sofie House / MADAM architectuur" 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031657/sofie-house-madam-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags