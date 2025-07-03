Sofie House / MADAM architectuur

•
Dilbeek, Belgium
-
Architects: MADAM architectuur
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Olmo Peeters
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- Office Lead Architects: Door Smits, Marit Meganck
- Design Team: MADAM architectuur
- City: Dilbeek
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Sofie is a house full of character, located in Dilbeek, Belgium, in a very green environment. The house needed to be completely renovated, but also partly extended. Many beautiful elements were present and carefully preserved: wooden floors, moldings, decorative wooden elements around windows and doors, and stairs. Above all, the existing volume was restored.