Kimpton Las Mercedes Hotel / Moneo Brock Studio

Hotels
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
  • Architects: Moneo Brock Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1496 Santo Domingo is the oldest city in the New World and a historical landmark in Latin America. As the capital of the Dominican Republic, its Colonial City has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic historic district, with a Renaissance layout dating back to the 16th century, is undergoing an ambitious transformation that goes beyond the mere restoration of a deteriorating environment. It is a comprehensive effort to restore its essence, adapt it to contemporary needs, and turn the Colonial City into a model of coexistence between past and present.

Top #Tags