Kimpton Las Mercedes Hotel / Moneo Brock Studio

Architects: Moneo Brock Studio
- Area: 6389 m²
- Year: 2024
Manufacturers: Ladrillerias Mallorquinas, Leds-C4, Porcelanosa Grupo, Tolder
- Category: Hotels
- Author Architects: Belén Moneo, Jeff Brock
- Design Team: Javier del Pozo, Federico Pérez, Laura Cerpa, Peter Rae, Laura Alonso, Francisco Blázquez, Gador Potenciano, Yaiza Camacho, Maite Rodríguez, Enrique González, Miguel de la Ossa
- Contractor / Builders: Aybar Constructora
- Interior Design: Pepe Deudero y Linette Nardi
- Lighting Design: CA2L
- Landscape Design: Estudio PWP
- Brand: KIMPTON IHG
- Operator: Iberostar
- Electrical Consultants: Estel
- Carpentry: Alumader
- Building Services Engineering: Engineers Assesors
- Technical Architect: Aparejadores ACC
- Structural Engineeing: Calter
- City: Santo Domingo
- Country: Dominican Republic
Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1496 Santo Domingo is the oldest city in the New World and a historical landmark in Latin America. As the capital of the Dominican Republic, its Colonial City has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic historic district, with a Renaissance layout dating back to the 16th century, is undergoing an ambitious transformation that goes beyond the mere restoration of a deteriorating environment. It is a comprehensive effort to restore its essence, adapt it to contemporary needs, and turn the Colonial City into a model of coexistence between past and present.