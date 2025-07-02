Kimpton Las Mercedes Hotel / Moneo Brock Studio

+ 29

Hotels • Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Architects: Moneo Brock Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6389 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ladrillerias Mallorquinas , Leds-C4 , Porcelanosa Grupo , Tolder

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1496 Santo Domingo is the oldest city in the New World and a historical landmark in Latin America. As the capital of the Dominican Republic, its Colonial City has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic historic district, with a Renaissance layout dating back to the 16th century, is undergoing an ambitious transformation that goes beyond the mere restoration of a deteriorating environment. It is a comprehensive effort to restore its essence, adapt it to contemporary needs, and turn the Colonial City into a model of coexistence between past and present.