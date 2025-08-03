Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects

+ 30

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Office Lead Architects: Christina Seilern

Design Team: Studio Seilern Architects

General Constructing: Parostec

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Spiros Pentheroudakis (METE)

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Armodios Vovos

Landscape Architecture: Helli Pangalou

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Stelnic, Ioannis Roussos (Audiophile)

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: IFI Group

City: Antiparos

Country: Greece

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hills surrounding Antiparos Islands' caves, this seasonal residence boasts expansive views of the Cycladic archipelago from the island of Tinos as far south as Sikinos. The sloping property is dotted with three building clusters – a white house and two subterranean slits on the mountainside – giving the project the name 'Antiparos Village.' Between these volumes, a sensitive landscaping of trees and shrubbery reveals organic pathways through a terraced garden, which connect the distinct buildings into an intimate, yet quietly private, whole.