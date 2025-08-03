Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects

-
Architects: Studio Seilern Architects
- Area: 780 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Louisa Nikolaidou
-
Manufacturers: Assiouras Bros, Delta Marbles, Finestre Hellas
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Office Lead Architects: Christina Seilern
- Design Team: Studio Seilern Architects
- General Constructing: Parostec
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Spiros Pentheroudakis (METE)
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Armodios Vovos
- Landscape Architecture: Helli Pangalou
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Stelnic, Ioannis Roussos (Audiophile)
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: IFI Group
- City: Antiparos
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hills surrounding Antiparos Islands' caves, this seasonal residence boasts expansive views of the Cycladic archipelago from the island of Tinos as far south as Sikinos. The sloping property is dotted with three building clusters – a white house and two subterranean slits on the mountainside – giving the project the name 'Antiparos Village.' Between these volumes, a sensitive landscaping of trees and shrubbery reveals organic pathways through a terraced garden, which connect the distinct buildings into an intimate, yet quietly private, whole.