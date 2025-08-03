Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects

Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects

Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Dining room, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Antiparos, Greece
  • Architects: Studio Seilern Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  780
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Louisa Nikolaidou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Assiouras Bros, Delta Marbles, Finestre Hellas
  • Office Lead Architects: Christina Seilern
  • Design Team: Studio Seilern Architects
  • General Constructing: Parostec
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Spiros Pentheroudakis (METE)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Armodios Vovos
  • Landscape Architecture: Helli Pangalou
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Stelnic, Ioannis Roussos (Audiophile)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: IFI Group
  • City: Antiparos
  • Country: Greece
Antiparos Village / Studio Seilern Architects - Exterior Photography
© Louisa Nikolaidou

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hills surrounding Antiparos Islands' caves, this seasonal residence boasts expansive views of the Cycladic archipelago from the island of Tinos as far south as Sikinos. The sloping property is dotted with three building clusters – a white house and two subterranean slits on the mountainside – giving the project the name 'Antiparos Village.' Between these volumes, a sensitive landscaping of trees and shrubbery reveals organic pathways through a terraced garden, which connect the distinct buildings into an intimate, yet quietly private, whole.

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Seilern Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

