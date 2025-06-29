Onn Hair Salon / Spicy Architects + swarm Inc.

+ 10

Category: Wellbeing, Renovation

Project Team: Ryo Yamamoto / Kaito Hidaka

Interior Styling: Mayuko Takyu

Planting Design & Construction: Hanco + condor

Construction: Takumi Kurachi (Kurachi Naiso)

Lighting Plan: Maki Kataoka (ENDO Lighting)

Sound Plan: Takeshi Honda

Logo Design: Fusako Shimizu (FUKUWARAI )

City: Shibuya

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Onn, a hair salon, is nestled within a tenant building in Daikanyama―an area renowned as a creative hub for salons. It occupies a unit where the owner of the building previously resided. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a calm, welcoming waiting area. The cutting space beyond feels both playful and sophisticated, much like the atmosphere of a photo studio.