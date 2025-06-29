Onn Hair Salon / Spicy Architects + swarm Inc.

•
Shibuya, Japan
-
Architects: Spicy Architects, swarm Inc.
- Area: 72 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yikin HYO
- Category: Wellbeing, Renovation
- Project Team: Ryo Yamamoto / Kaito Hidaka
- Interior Styling: Mayuko Takyu
- Planting Design & Construction: Hanco + condor
- Construction: Takumi Kurachi (Kurachi Naiso)
- Lighting Plan: Maki Kataoka (ENDO Lighting)
- Sound Plan: Takeshi Honda
- Logo Design: Fusako Shimizu (FUKUWARAI )
- City: Shibuya
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Onn, a hair salon, is nestled within a tenant building in Daikanyama―an area renowned as a creative hub for salons. It occupies a unit where the owner of the building previously resided. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a calm, welcoming waiting area. The cutting space beyond feels both playful and sophisticated, much like the atmosphere of a photo studio.