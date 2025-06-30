ASU Restaurant / Brock Carmichael Asia

-
Architects: Brock Carmichael Asia
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jovian Lim
- Category: Restaurant, Hospitality Interiors
- Design Team: Max Chan
- Lead Team: Billy Kwan
- Technical Team: Liz Wai
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the lush Labrador Nature Reserve in Singapore, ASU is a fine dining destination housed in a conserved black-and-white colonial bungalow. The project draws from the building's early 20th-century origins, reinterpreting its historic fabric through a restrained yet immersive spatial experience. The key inspiration was to craft a monastic retreat, quiet, theatrical, and contemplative, while honouring the architectural legacy of the site.