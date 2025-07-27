Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca

•
Cagliari, Italy
-
Architects: Architecture for Humans, Enrico Manca, Federico CartamantigliaDesigners: Fabrizio Carboni
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Barbara Pau
-
Manufacturers: Atlas Concorde, Baldini Vernici, FIMA Carlo Frattini, Febal Casa, La Redoute, Novellini, Serra Falegnameria
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Federico Cartamantiglia
- Design Team: Fabrizio Carboni, Enrico Manca
- Construction Company: DOMUS by F.lli Saba
- City: Cagliari
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Terra e Vidru was developed by the studio Architecture for Humans in collaboration with designer Fabrizio Carboni and architect Enrico Manca. The project emerged from the client's desire to create a personal home while allocating part of the space for short-term rentals. Located in the urban area of Cagliari, the house still draws deep inspiration from the Sardinian landscape and its materiality.