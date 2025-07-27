Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Italy
  5. Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca

Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca

Save

Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - Interior PhotographyTerra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Table, Shelving, ChairTerra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - Image 4 of 21Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - Image 5 of 21Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Cagliari, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Barbara Pau

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Terra e Vidru was developed by the studio Architecture for Humans in collaboration with designer Fabrizio Carboni and architect Enrico Manca. The project emerged from the client's desire to create a personal home while allocating part of the space for short-term rentals. Located in the urban area of Cagliari, the house still draws deep inspiration from the Sardinian landscape and its materiality.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture for Humans
Office
Federico Cartamantiglia
Office
Fabrizio Carboni
Office
Enrico Manca
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Terra and Vidru House / Architecture for Humans + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca" 27 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031545/terra-and-vidru-house-architecture-for-humans-plus-federico-cartamantiglia-plus-fabrizio-carboni-plus-enrico-manca> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags