World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH

Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH

Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
  • Architects: SELA.ARCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clément Gérard - Oracle Paris
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi, Saint-Gobain, Atelier Alain Ellouz, FLOS, One A, Ressources peintures
Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Clément Gérard - Oracle Paris

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in the heart of Paris, Place des États-Unis is a refined residential project that delicately merges the elegance of Haussmannian architecture with a distinctly contemporary sensibility. The client's brief called for a space that would feel warm yet structured, understated yet full of intention—a home that prioritizes tactile experience and clarity of form.

About this office
SELA.ARCH
Office

Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment Interiors

Cite: "Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH" 13 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031544/place-des-etats-unis-residential-apartment-selrch> ISSN 0719-8884

