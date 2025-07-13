Place des États-Unis Residential Apartment / SELA.ARCH

+ 16

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Enzo Avital, Or Gal

Design Team: SELA.ARCH

General Constructing: Haussmann Interieurs

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in the heart of Paris, Place des États-Unis is a refined residential project that delicately merges the elegance of Haussmannian architecture with a distinctly contemporary sensibility. The client's brief called for a space that would feel warm yet structured, understated yet full of intention—a home that prioritizes tactile experience and clarity of form.