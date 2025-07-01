Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Malvas 59 Residence / Estudio Radillo Alba

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Renovation
Mexico
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Team Lead: Edgar Radillo, Johan Ortega
  • Design Team: Ana Lu Lazos, Karla Iñiguez, Fernanda Radillo, Camila González, Jose Davalos
  • Architect In Charge: Edgar Radillo Alba
  • General Construction: Almacen de arquitectura
  • Country: Mexico
Malvas 59 Residence / Estudio Radillo Alba - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Courtyard
© Rodrigo Calzada / Albers Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project located in a subdivision on the outskirts of the city. The lot, measuring 1400 m² and situated on a corner, is flanked by casuarinas and jacarandas.

Estudio Radillo Alba
Cite: "Malvas 59 Residence / Estudio Radillo Alba" [Malvas 59 / Estudio Radillo Alba] 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

