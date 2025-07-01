Malvas 59 Residence / Estudio Radillo Alba

-
Architects: Estudio Radillo Alba
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rodrigo Calzada / Albers Studio
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Team Lead: Edgar Radillo, Johan Ortega
- Design Team: Ana Lu Lazos, Karla Iñiguez, Fernanda Radillo, Camila González, Jose Davalos
- Architect In Charge: Edgar Radillo Alba
- General Construction: Almacen de arquitectura
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project located in a subdivision on the outskirts of the city. The lot, measuring 1400 m² and situated on a corner, is flanked by casuarinas and jacarandas.