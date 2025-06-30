Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Banyan Tree and Angsana Suzhou Shishan / GOA (Group of Architects)

Banyan Tree and Angsana Suzhou Shishan / GOA (Group of Architects)

Suzhou, China
Banyan Tree and Angsana Suzhou Shishan / GOA (Group of Architects) - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© In Between

Text description provided by the architects. As a Suzhou proverb goes, "The Shishan (Lion) Mountain gazes back at Huqiu (Tiger) Hill," where its towering grandeur looks eastward toward the five peaks crowned by Huqiu Hill and the ancient city beyond. Urban expansion has encased this area within the downtown while preserving a piece of landscape within Shsihan Park. Surrounding this park, landmark buildings rise in harmony with nature. Nestled at the southern foot of the hill, the project stands bordered by the canal to the south and backed by mountains to the north.

GOA (Group of Architects)
WoodConcrete

Hospitality Architecture Hotels China

Wood Concrete Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
© In Between

苏州狮山悦榕庄及悦椿酒店 / GOA 大象设计

