Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts

Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts

Save

Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts - Image 2 of 39Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingAdeeb House / 3dor Concepts - Image 4 of 39Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedAdeeb House / 3dor Concepts - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kondotty, India
  • Architects: 3dor Concepts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Tejas M
  • Design Team: Roshan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DEFRAMEZ
  • City: Kondotty
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography
© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. Adeeb Residence at a mountainous midland town of Kondotty, in Malappuram, Kerala, is a home for three people. The site resides next to the client's ancestral home, which also adds an emotional empathy to the site context. The site has a rural setting covered with native Coconut groves. Different varieties of native plants from the species add beauty to the site setting, giving a tropical essence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3dor Concepts
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts" 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031524/adeeb-house-3dor-concepts> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags