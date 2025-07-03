Adeeb House / 3dor Concepts

+ 34

Houses • Kondotty, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2400 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tejas M

Design Team: Roshan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DEFRAMEZ

City: Kondotty

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Adeeb Residence at a mountainous midland town of Kondotty, in Malappuram, Kerala, is a home for three people. The site resides next to the client's ancestral home, which also adds an emotional empathy to the site context. The site has a rural setting covered with native Coconut groves. Different varieties of native plants from the species add beauty to the site setting, giving a tropical essence.