SAGA Vietnam Office / SAGA Space Architects

-
Architects: SAGA Space Architects
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien
-
Manufacturers: Louis Poulsen, Bamboo Ali, Flokk, Megaliine, Xingfa
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture, Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Sebastian Aristotelis, Diep Ngo, Kien Ngo H.
- Design Team: SAGA Space Architects
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the vibrant maze of Hanoi's Old Quarter, SAGA Space Architects' latest personal project breathes new life into a 130-year-old French colonial townhouse. Once part of the city's cultural and political hub, the SAGA's office building stood as a quiet witness to generations of urban change. Now, through non-destructive restoration, it serves as the new home of SAGA's Vietnam office- a space that bridges cultures, history, and contemporary architectural practice.