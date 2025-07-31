SAGA Vietnam Office / SAGA Space Architects

+ 15

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture, Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Sebastian Aristotelis, Diep Ngo, Kien Ngo H.

Design Team: SAGA Space Architects

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the vibrant maze of Hanoi's Old Quarter, SAGA Space Architects' latest personal project breathes new life into a 130-year-old French colonial townhouse. Once part of the city's cultural and political hub, the SAGA's office building stood as a quiet witness to generations of urban change. Now, through non-destructive restoration, it serves as the new home of SAGA's Vietnam office- a space that bridges cultures, history, and contemporary architectural practice.