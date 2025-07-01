Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter

-
Architects: Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Anna Kristinsdottir
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Ejje Lundgren, Rikke Guldhammer, Anton Valek
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Haverdal is situated on a flat, wedge-shaped plot in Haverdal, nestled between two summer cottage areas. To harmonize with the scale of its surroundings, the house has been divided into three narrow gabled volumes, each only five meters wide. This silhouette creates a rhythm, with building forms that reference the architecture of nearby cottages and lend the house a modest presence.