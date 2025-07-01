Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter

Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter

Save

Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, DoorHaverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyHaverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, DoorHaverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHaverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Door
© Anna Kristinsdottir

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Haverdal is situated on a flat, wedge-shaped plot in Haverdal, nestled between two summer cottage areas. To harmonize with the scale of its surroundings, the house has been divided into three narrow gabled volumes, each only five meters wide. This silhouette creates a rhythm, with building forms that reference the architecture of nearby cottages and lend the house a modest presence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Haverdal / Lundgren Guldhammer Arkitekter" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031519/villa-haverdal-lundgren-guldhammer-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags