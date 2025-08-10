House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos

-
Architects: TRAMA arquitetos
- Area: 442 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Attilio Fiumarella
-
Lead Architects: Bruno Leitão, Marco Bernardino
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The CVV House was a challenge posed by a couple who decided to swap the city of Lisbon for the city of Braga in search of a more peaceful living experience. To achieve this, they acquired a plot of land on the outskirts, with unobstructed views of the city and the surrounding natural landscape.