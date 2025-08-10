Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos

House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos

House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: TRAMA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  442
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Attilio Fiumarella
  • Lead Architects: Bruno Leitão, Marco Bernardino
House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos - Image 10 of 18
© Attilio Fiumarella

Text description provided by the architects. The CVV House was a challenge posed by a couple who decided to swap the city of Lisbon for the city of Braga in search of a more peaceful living experience. To achieve this, they acquired a plot of land on the outskirts, with unobstructed views of the city and the surrounding natural landscape.

TRAMA arquitetos
Residential Architecture, Houses, Portugal
Cite: "House CVV / TRAMA arquitetos" 10 Aug 2025.

