Rio Perdido West Bungalows / Studio Saxe

Bagaces, Costa Rica
Architects: Studio Saxe
- Area: 816 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Architect In Charge: Arthur Micheron
- Interior Design: Dania Saragovia
- Construction Company: JIMACO Constructores
- Electromechanical Engineer: UTSUPRA
- Structural Engineer: SOTELA ALFARO, BILDTEK
- City: Bagaces
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. In the ecological town of Bagaces, Costa Rica, near the volcanic range, floating pavilions anchored in lush forests reveal mesmerizing canyon vistas.