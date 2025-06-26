Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Senior Shelter / i29 architects

Senior Shelter / i29 architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, GardenSenior Shelter / i29 architects - Exterior Photography, Door, GardenSenior Shelter / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassSenior Shelter / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomSenior Shelter / i29 architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
Senior Shelter / i29 architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Garden
Courtesy of i29 Architects

Text description provided by the architects. i29 designs a home for a family of three generations - On the plot of an existing main residence, i29 architects designed a second, single-story home for senior residents. The 100 m² house is a carefully considered addition that respects the scale and context of the existing site. Its placement creates a natural relationship between the main and secondary dwellings, closely connected while respecting each other's privacy. Since its completion, the grandparents have enjoyed being close to their children and grandchildren, and vice versa. Architecture and interior design are uniquely integrated into one cohesive living volume.

i29 architects
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Cite: "Senior Shelter / i29 architects" 26 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031500/senior-shelter-i29-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

