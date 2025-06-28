Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture

Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - Image 2 of 29Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - Image 3 of 29Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - Image 4 of 29Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - Interior Photography, ConcreteLavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hòa Hải, Vietnam
  • Architects: Be4 Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  172
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Vu Cong Thanh
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Vu Thi Thuy Hai, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Vu Cong Thanh
  • City: Hòa Hải
  • Country: Vietnam
Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture - Image 2 of 29

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled along the serene Co Co River, Lavender Villa stands as a gentle extension of Da Nang's coastal landscape. Designed with a philosophy of environmental integration, the villa does not resist its natural surroundings but embraces them, becoming a living entity that breathes with sun, rain, and river wind typical of Central Vietnam's climate.

Be4 Architecture
Concrete

