Lavender Villa / Be4 Architecture

Houses • Hòa Hải, Vietnam Architects: Be4 Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 172 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Vu Cong Thanh

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Vu Thi Thuy Hai, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Vu Cong Thanh

City: Hòa Hải

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled along the serene Co Co River, Lavender Villa stands as a gentle extension of Da Nang's coastal landscape. Designed with a philosophy of environmental integration, the villa does not resist its natural surroundings but embraces them, becoming a living entity that breathes with sun, rain, and river wind typical of Central Vietnam's climate.