Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty

+ 40

Houses • Himeji, Japan Architects: lyhty

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 175 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yohei Sasakura (SASANOKURASHA)

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Flame , KYOEI LUMBER , Tenon + lyhty , Torimoto Joinery Store

Lead Architect: Daisuke Kuroki

Category: Houses

Design: Daisuke Kuroki, Naomi Tamari, Miyuki Koizumi, Tatsuki Inagaki, Miyu Morinaga

Structural Design: Route Structural Design Office, JUNTOS

Carpenter: Tanimoto Kenchiku Kobo

Plastering: Kaziwaragumi

Rc Construction: Fukuda Koumuten

Sheet Metal: ASTEC, Kajiya Kinzoku Kogei, Miyabi Shoukai

Solar Energy: monochrome

Electricity: Terada Denki Shokai

Equipment: Tsuruta Jusetsu

City: Himeji

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a three-story house with a mixed structure of RC on the first floor and wood and steel on the second and third floors. It was built in the Matogata district in the southwestern part of Hyogo Prefecture. The Matogata district has long prospered from commerce and salt fields, and the streetscape offers glimpses of its former charm. The site is located in the southernmost area of the Matogata district, between an inlet and a small mountain. With a shrine to the southwest and a small mountain to the west, the site overlooks the Seto Inland Sea to the south and the inlet to the east. An architecture that would enjoy this rich view was desired. The aim was to create a building that would not be out of place in the site's beautiful landscape and would not make a strong statement.