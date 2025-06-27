Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty

Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty

Save

Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty - Image 2 of 45Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, ChairWeekend House in Matogata / lyhty - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassWeekend House in Matogata / lyhty - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodWeekend House in Matogata / lyhty - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Himeji, Japan
  • Architects: lyhty
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yohei Sasakura (SASANOKURASHA)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flame, KYOEI LUMBER, Tenon + lyhty, Torimoto Joinery Store
  • Lead Architect: Daisuke Kuroki
  • Category: Houses
  • Design: Daisuke Kuroki, Naomi Tamari, Miyuki Koizumi, Tatsuki Inagaki, Miyu Morinaga
  • Structural Design: Route Structural Design Office, JUNTOS
  • Carpenter: Tanimoto Kenchiku Kobo
  • Plastering: Kaziwaragumi
  • Rc Construction: Fukuda Koumuten
  • Sheet Metal: ASTEC, Kajiya Kinzoku Kogei, Miyabi Shoukai
  • Solar Energy: monochrome
  • Electricity: Terada Denki Shokai
  • Equipment: Tsuruta Jusetsu
  • City: Himeji
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Yohei Sasakura (SASANOKURASHA)

Text description provided by the architects. This is a three-story house with a mixed structure of RC on the first floor and wood and steel on the second and third floors. It was built in the Matogata district in the southwestern part of Hyogo Prefecture. The Matogata district has long prospered from commerce and salt fields, and the streetscape offers glimpses of its former charm. The site is located in the southernmost area of the Matogata district, between an inlet and a small mountain. With a shrine to the southwest and a small mountain to the west, the site overlooks the Seto Inland Sea to the south and the inlet to the east. An architecture that would enjoy this rich view was desired. The aim was to create a building that would not be out of place in the site's beautiful landscape and would not make a strong statement.

Content Loader
About this office
lyhty
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty" 27 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031467/weekend-house-in-matogata-lyhty> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags