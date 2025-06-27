Weekend House in Matogata / lyhty

-
Architects: lyhty
- Area: 175 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yohei Sasakura (SASANOKURASHA)
-
Manufacturers: Flame, KYOEI LUMBER, Tenon + lyhty, Torimoto Joinery Store
-
Lead Architect: Daisuke Kuroki
- Category: Houses
- Design: Daisuke Kuroki, Naomi Tamari, Miyuki Koizumi, Tatsuki Inagaki, Miyu Morinaga
- Structural Design: Route Structural Design Office, JUNTOS
- Carpenter: Tanimoto Kenchiku Kobo
- Plastering: Kaziwaragumi
- Rc Construction: Fukuda Koumuten
- Sheet Metal: ASTEC, Kajiya Kinzoku Kogei, Miyabi Shoukai
- Solar Energy: monochrome
- Electricity: Terada Denki Shokai
- Equipment: Tsuruta Jusetsu
- City: Himeji
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This is a three-story house with a mixed structure of RC on the first floor and wood and steel on the second and third floors. It was built in the Matogata district in the southwestern part of Hyogo Prefecture. The Matogata district has long prospered from commerce and salt fields, and the streetscape offers glimpses of its former charm. The site is located in the southernmost area of the Matogata district, between an inlet and a small mountain. With a shrine to the southwest and a small mountain to the west, the site overlooks the Seto Inland Sea to the south and the inlet to the east. An architecture that would enjoy this rich view was desired. The aim was to create a building that would not be out of place in the site's beautiful landscape and would not make a strong statement.