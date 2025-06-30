Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. House with a Square Window / SET Architects

House with a Square Window / SET Architects

Save

House with a Square Window / SET Architects - Image 2 of 27House with a Square Window / SET Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse with a Square Window / SET Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse with a Square Window / SET Architects - Interior Photography, LightingHouse with a Square Window / SET Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Fondi, Italy
  • Architects: SET Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Pab
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramica Globo, Colma, Ideal Lux, Vema, mcz
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House with a Square Window / SET Architects - Image 2 of 27
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the architectural completion of an existing structure, for which the framework and roof had already been constructed at the time of commission. The client requested a dynamic and contemporary home.

Content Loader
About this office
SET Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "House with a Square Window / SET Architects" 30 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031465/house-with-a-square-window-set-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags