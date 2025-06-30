Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio

Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio

Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Italy
  • Architects: Gregorio Pecorelli Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francesca Iovene
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  101 COPENHAGEN, CC-Tapis, Cassina, Molteni & C, Pietra Dolomia, Theoreme Editions
Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. Gregorio Pecorelli Studio has completed the restoration of a lakeside residence on the shores of Lake Como, originally built in the early 20th century above an old dock. The project preserves the original character of the structure—including its distinctive vaulted entrance that once allowed boats direct access—while redefining the interiors through a refined, contemporary lens. At the heart of the project is the relationship with water. The lake, both physically and visually, enters the house through the original dock, filling the interiors with its shifting reflections and establishing a strong, sensory connection between architecture and place. The renovation creates a serene and essential atmosphere, where materials, light, and structure are carefully orchestrated to offer a tranquil retreat from the noise of everyday life.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio" 30 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

