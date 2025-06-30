Como Lakehouse / Gregorio Pecorelli Studio

+ 23

Residential Architecture, Houses • Italy Architects: Gregorio Pecorelli Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Francesca Iovene

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 101 COPENHAGEN , CC-Tapis , Cassina , Molteni & C , Pietra Dolomia , Theoreme Editions

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Office Lead Architects: Gregorio Pecorelli

Design Team: Gregorio Pecorelli Studio

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Gregorio Pecorelli Studio has completed the restoration of a lakeside residence on the shores of Lake Como, originally built in the early 20th century above an old dock. The project preserves the original character of the structure—including its distinctive vaulted entrance that once allowed boats direct access—while redefining the interiors through a refined, contemporary lens. At the heart of the project is the relationship with water. The lake, both physically and visually, enters the house through the original dock, filling the interiors with its shifting reflections and establishing a strong, sensory connection between architecture and place. The renovation creates a serene and essential atmosphere, where materials, light, and structure are carefully orchestrated to offer a tranquil retreat from the noise of everyday life.